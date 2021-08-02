Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Embraer posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $8,035,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

