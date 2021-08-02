Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $3.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.61 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

