Analysts Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.

MDVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. MedAvail has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $34.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

