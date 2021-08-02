Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.61. 211,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,330. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $282.71 and a 52-week high of $425.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.