Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $162.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.11 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $605.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.20 million to $622.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $647.96 million, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $672.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,039. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In other news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

