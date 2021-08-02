Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Interface posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 10,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,621. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $869.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

