Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $1,785,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

