Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

