Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $21.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $78.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 261,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

