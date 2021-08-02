Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently:

7/26/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/3/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.50.

Shares of BE opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

