Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $111.00

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.