Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) PT at C$51.80

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

TSE GIL traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.01. 282,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.23 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.60.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.