Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $16.11

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

