Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $43.38

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,989. Invitae has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.