Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $314.85

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,871. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.57. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

