Analyzing CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 25.73 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CurAegis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and CurAegis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 109.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats CurAegis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

