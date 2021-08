Analyzing Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) & 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skylight Health Group and 1Life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 2 13 0 2.87

1Life Healthcare has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and 1Life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.91 -$7.08 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 9.77 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -40.36

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

