Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 12,244 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

