Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 2,818 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,070,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.33. 1,126,445 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21.

