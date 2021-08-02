Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 173.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

VFLQ traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39.

