Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,673,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.