Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.09. 115,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.