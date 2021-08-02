Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 91,621 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,621 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.