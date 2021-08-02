Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,591.11 ($46.92).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 115.50 ($1.51) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,306 ($43.19). The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,831. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,222.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

