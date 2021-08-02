Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

