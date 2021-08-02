Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $260.03 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.98.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

