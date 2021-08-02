Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Monday. 1,735,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

