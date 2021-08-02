Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units’ (NASDAQ:APGBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units’ (NASDAQ:APGBU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units stock opened at $9.94 on Monday.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

