Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 224,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

