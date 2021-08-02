Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

