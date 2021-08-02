AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,291 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $184,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

