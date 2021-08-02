AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of QADA opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

