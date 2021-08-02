AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 210.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

