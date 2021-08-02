AQR Capital Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,777 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

