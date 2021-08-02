AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.