AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,661 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 184.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.