AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of XBiotech worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

