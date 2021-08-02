Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Aqua Metals worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQMS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

