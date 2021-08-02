Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

