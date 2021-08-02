ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

