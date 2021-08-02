ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

