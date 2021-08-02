Ares Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

ARCC opened at $19.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.