Argon Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $63,903.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

