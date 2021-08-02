Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Argon has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $3.15 million and $59,977.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

