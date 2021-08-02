Argus Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $132.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $117.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.