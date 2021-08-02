Arionum (ARO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $63,375.66 and $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,771.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.54 or 0.06636732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.47 or 0.01399162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00362116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00130703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.90 or 0.00593130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00368920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00296162 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

