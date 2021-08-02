Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $118.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

