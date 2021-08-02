Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

