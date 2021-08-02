Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $1,724,200.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $101.10 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.