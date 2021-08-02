Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 74814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.75. The firm has a market cap of £146.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

