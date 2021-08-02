Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $45.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of ASPN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

